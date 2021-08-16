Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.89.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $744,322.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

