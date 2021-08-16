Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) PT Lowered to C$18.50 at National Bankshares

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 73.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.79 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.13.

TSE ELD traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$10.64. 234,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,835. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$10.42 and a 1-year high of C$18.90.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total transaction of C$178,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$916,782.66. Also, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total transaction of C$581,352.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$416,693.68.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

