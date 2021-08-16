Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC cut its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,045 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $480,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 7.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,040,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,836,000 after acquiring an additional 346,833 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 11,270.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,489,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $24.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

