Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the July 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Elkem ASA stock remained flat at $$3.70 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70. Elkem ASA has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

Get Elkem ASA alerts:

Elkem ASA Company Profile

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Elkem ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elkem ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.