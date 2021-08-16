Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 8,284 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 2.50% of Applied Therapeutics worth $13,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 86.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 298,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 138,300 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 701,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,160,000 after purchasing an additional 65,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,150. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The company has a market cap of $411.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.14. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $108,106.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,740.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,347 shares of company stock valued at $677,172 over the last 90 days. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

