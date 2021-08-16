Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 979 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Reata Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.2% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.70% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $35,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,954,000 after buying an additional 68,485 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,874,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,503,000 after buying an additional 20,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,068,000. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RETA traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.04. 10,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,110. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.06. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.34 and a 52-week high of $186.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RETA shares. Barclays started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Finally, lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 8,454 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $1,199,622.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,454.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998. 28.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.