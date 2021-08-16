Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys 100,212 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 82.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,212 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $16,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 69.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.87.

TBK traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.24. 775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,010. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.74. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.