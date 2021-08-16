Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 924,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions comprises 1.9% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $59,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.1% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $3,496,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 7,524 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $466,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,243 shares of company stock valued at $13,609,828. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MTSI traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,265. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 119.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. On average, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.