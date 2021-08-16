Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Increases Stock Position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,261,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812,728 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $10,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOSS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 62.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

NASDAQ:GOSS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,488. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $646.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

GOSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.