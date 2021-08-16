Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 5,051 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.81% of Winnebago Industries worth $18,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

WGO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,147. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.51.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.