Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 66,618 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,324 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 66,618 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $29,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 175,189 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.4% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,355 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $2,140,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.39. The stock had a trading volume of 33,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,935. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.38 and a twelve month high of $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.89.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

