Empty Set Dollar Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $26.13 million and $237,635.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

