Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE ENVA opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53. Enova International has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 48.41%. The business had revenue of $264.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.88 million. Analysts expect that Enova International will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $50,064.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,470.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $299,930.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,809 shares in the company, valued at $18,143,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,319 shares of company stock worth $500,014 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 3,341.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

