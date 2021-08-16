Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Short Interest Down 43.4% in July

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 758,100 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the July 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

EFSC stock opened at $46.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

