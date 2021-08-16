Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$30.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$25.44 million.

BLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital cut 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

