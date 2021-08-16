Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Stake Boosted by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,455 shares during the period. Equity Commonwealth comprises 2.6% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQC. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.66. 14,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,084. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,332.50 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.85.

EQC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

