Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Up 125.2% in July

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 125.2% from the July 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

EBKDY traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.80. 25,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,803. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.39.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on EBKDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €40.00 ($47.06) to €42.00 ($49.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Erste Group Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.84.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

