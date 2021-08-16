Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. Truist increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $30.84. 19,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,967. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 49,386 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,328,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

