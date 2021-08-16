Ethereum Meta Price Down 84.5% Over Last Week (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 84.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $6,904.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00060899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.16 or 0.00907209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00048073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00104677 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.