EventChain (EVC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,471.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. EventChain has a market cap of $753,167.89 and approximately $21,471.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EventChain has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EventChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EventChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00063684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00017086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $431.51 or 0.00929928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00110704 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00046761 BTC.

EventChain Coin Profile

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.