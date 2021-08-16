Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.30 Million

Brokerages expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to announce sales of $94.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.10 million. Everbridge reported sales of $71.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year sales of $363.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.80 million to $363.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $452.70 million, with estimates ranging from $447.53 million to $456.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Everbridge to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $144.97 on Monday. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.16 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 2.46.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,613.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,688 shares of company stock valued at $889,903. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $31,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

