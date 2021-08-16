Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EVRC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.62. 1,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,942. Evercel has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.90.

About Evercel

Evercel, Inc is a holding company that oversees and manages its subsidiary companies and portfolio investments. The firm provides multi-technology supply-chain printing solutions through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

