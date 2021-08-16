Everett Harris & Co. CA Grows Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 399.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 47,139 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CP stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.42. 185,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,339. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

