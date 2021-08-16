Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $122.58 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,096,359 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.0% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $122,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

SBUX stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.29. The company had a trading volume of 241,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,156. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.30. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.46 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $138.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

