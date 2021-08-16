Everett Harris & Co. CA Raises Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 296,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $27,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Novartis by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.42. 48,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.15. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $211.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

