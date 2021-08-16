Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 1,300 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.33% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 58.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IDU traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $85.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,749. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.03. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $69.85 and a 52-week high of $84.74.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

