Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 164 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $11,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.51. The company had a trading volume of 24,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,864. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.93. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.