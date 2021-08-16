Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.69 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will announce $4.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.30 million and the highest is $6.15 million. Evofem Biosciences reported sales of $280,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,575%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year sales of $14.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.21 million to $19.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $59.50 million, with estimates ranging from $28.16 million to $79.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,403.58% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on EVFM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,837 shares in the company, valued at $876,362.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. File bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 440,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,599.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 112,680 shares of company stock worth $119,360. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 265,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVFM traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.67. 5,871,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,778,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $69.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

