Exor Capital LLP Has $75.18 Million Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 14.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,156,016 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535,287 shares during the quarter. Harmony Gold Mining accounts for about 6.5% of Exor Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Exor Capital LLP’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $75,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. 24.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HMY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 83,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,380. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Several research analysts recently commented on HMY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price objective for the company.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

