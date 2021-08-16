eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Price Down 7.4%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) fell 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.05 and last traded at $45.60. 25,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,719,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPI. DA Davidson raised their target price on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eXp World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 108.26 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.03.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

In other eXp World news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jian Cheng sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,200 shares of company stock worth $10,810,540. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the second quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 173.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in eXp World in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in eXp World by 451.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. 19.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

