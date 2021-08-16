Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Gap Down to $11.05

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.05, but opened at $10.53. Extreme Networks shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 2,918 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.98.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 123.54% and a net margin of 0.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $155,625.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,321.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $285,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,551.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 236,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 52,075 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $2,285,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 163,489 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $6,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

