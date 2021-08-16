Fear Market Capitalization Hits $9.08 Million (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Fear coin can currently be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear has a market capitalization of $9.08 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fear has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00062675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00016751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $436.24 or 0.00939827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00110366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00047621 BTC.

About Fear

Fear is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

