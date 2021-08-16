Feathercoin Trading 1.9% Lower This Week (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $5.81 million and $5,662.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000710 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

