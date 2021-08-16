Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Bought by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 572.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,141 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $55.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.37. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $56.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.