Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.27

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.27 and last traded at $49.04, with a volume of 2894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.06.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $4,049,926.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 330,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,503,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $5,421,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,476,781.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,054 shares of company stock worth $14,970,351. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,812,000 after buying an additional 2,335,739 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,015,000 after buying an additional 1,178,168 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $38,505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,845,000 after buying an additional 700,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,234,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

