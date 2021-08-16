Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) Shares Down 0.3%

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.09 and last traded at $23.31. Approximately 7,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.39.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

