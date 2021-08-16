Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Trading Up 0.1%

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €63.90 ($75.18) and last traded at €63.75 ($75.00). Approximately 23,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €63.70 ($74.94).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FIE shares. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €71.43 ($84.03).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €64.72.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

