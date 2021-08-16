Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,870,000 shares, an increase of 162.1% from the July 15th total of 7,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB stock opened at $38.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

