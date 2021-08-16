Financial Advisory Service Inc. Acquires 10,876 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,557. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.48. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $153.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.