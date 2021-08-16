Financial Advisory Service Inc. Acquires Shares of 34,921 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 34,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,205. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.69. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.