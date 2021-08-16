Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $39.36 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,082 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned about 2.33% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $39,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MDYG traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.27. The stock had a trading volume of 27,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,334. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $80.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.25.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.