Financial Advisory Service Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.95. 8,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,917. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $106.13 and a 1 year high of $180.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

