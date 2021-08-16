Financial Advisory Service Inc. Raises Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 93.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,413 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 225.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 277,987 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at about $2,937,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 9.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,173,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 105,224 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 98.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 84,866 shares in the last quarter. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTGC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

