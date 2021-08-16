Financial Comparison: PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) & Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE)

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of PepsiCo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of PepsiCo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and PepsiCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A N/A PepsiCo 11.01% 59.56% 9.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and PepsiCo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A PepsiCo $70.37 billion 3.07 $7.12 billion $5.52 28.36

PepsiCo has higher revenue and earnings than Vintage Wine Estates.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vintage Wine Estates and PepsiCo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 3 0 3.00 PepsiCo 1 5 6 0 2.42

Vintage Wine Estates presently has a consensus price target of 15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.76%. PepsiCo has a consensus price target of $159.18, suggesting a potential upside of 1.70%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vintage Wine Estates is more favorable than PepsiCo.

Summary

PepsiCo beats Vintage Wine Estates on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands. The Quaker Foods North America segment includes cereals, rice, and pasta under the Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Quaker Chewy, Cap’n Crunch, Life, and Rice-A-Roni brands. The PepsiCo Beverages North America segment consists of beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under various beverage brands such as Pepsi, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Aquafina, Diet Mountain Dew, Tropicana Pure Premium, Sierra Mist, and Mug. The Latin America segment covers beverage, food, and snack businesses in Latin America region. The Europe segment comprises of beverage, food, and snack goods in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa regions. The Africa, Middle East and South Asia segment offers snack food products under the Lay’s, Kurkure, Chipsy, Doritos, Cheetos, and Crunchy brands. The company was founded by Donald M. Kendall, Sr. and Herman W. Lay in 1965 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

