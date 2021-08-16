Financial Contrast: Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) vs. Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) and Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blend Labs and Medallia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blend Labs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Medallia $477.22 million 11.15 -$148.66 million ($0.76) -44.14

Blend Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Medallia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of Medallia shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Medallia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blend Labs and Medallia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blend Labs N/A N/A N/A Medallia -33.99% -24.99% -9.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Blend Labs and Medallia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blend Labs 0 1 9 0 2.90 Medallia 0 12 2 0 2.14

Blend Labs presently has a consensus target price of $24.78, indicating a potential upside of 37.65%. Medallia has a consensus target price of $35.65, indicating a potential upside of 6.26%. Given Blend Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than Medallia.

Summary

Blend Labs beats Medallia on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc. designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. It offers suite of customer engagement products, such as engagement messaging, and CX profiles and journeys; contact center, including speech analytics, coaching and performance management, and quality assurance; digital products, consisting of digital experience and analytics; employee experience, comprising of employee pulse and journeys, employee ideation, and digital employee experience; and insights products, such as video and benchmarking. The company's product portfolio, comprises of Crowdicity that engages employees in sharing their ideas and observations about process, tools, and employee and customer experience enchancements in the context of existing workflows and collaboration tools; Decibel, a digital session recording and analysis platform; LivingLens, a video feedback platform; Stella Connect, a customer feedback and quality management platform that helps customer support teams analyze and improve performance in real time; Sense360, a consumer insights platform; Voci, a real-time speech to text platform; and Zingle, a multi-channel mobile messaging and customer engagement solution. In addition, it offers professional services, which include managed, implementation, and other services. The company serves retail, technology, manufacturing, financial services, insurance, and hospitality industries. Medallia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

