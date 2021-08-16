Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,530 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $697,000. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

IBM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.24. 89,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,559,598. The company has a market cap of $128.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.57.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

