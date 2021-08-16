Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Grows Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.74. 1,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,618. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.84. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.21 and a twelve month high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

