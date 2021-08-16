Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,353 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.62. The stock had a trading volume of 130,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,303. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.78.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

