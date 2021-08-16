Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.6% in the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 32,848 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 419,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after purchasing an additional 65,049 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.52. 148,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,589,429. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.43.

