Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Sells 30,672 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 473,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,672 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 11.9% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $40,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.47. 1,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,894. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.05. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

